Israel-Lebanon 10-day ceasefire begins: Key detail of the Trump brokered deal

A fragile 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon officially began at midnight on Friday, April 17, 2026. Brokered by US President Donald Trump, the deal aims to halt weeks of devastating conflict.
Trump announced the breakthrough after “excellent conversations” with the leaders of both nations marking a historic shift in regional diplomacy.
The agreement requires a pause in offensive military actions, though Israel will maintain a 10km “security zone” along the border.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated the truce offers an opportunity for a “historic peace agreement” but warned that the “disarmament of Hezbollah” remains a necessary condition.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese army has urged displaced citizens to wait before returning home due to reports of intermittent shelling just minutes after the start time.
The US State Department confirmed that while offensive strikes are banned, Israel “shall preserve its right to take all necessary measures in self-defense” against imminent threats.
President Trump expressed high hopes for the upcoming White House meeting between the two countries, noting, “Both sides want to see PEACE and I believe that will happen, quickly!”
This 10-day window is seen as a vital “breathing room” to negotiate a permanent end to the war.