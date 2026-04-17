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Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons resigns amid mass deportation push

Todd Lyons resignation marks a major transition in the administration’s mass deportation strategy

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons resigns amid mass deportation push
Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons resigns amid mass deportation push

Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd Lyons submitted his resignation on Thursday marking a major shift in the administration’s immigration strategy.

Lyons, a key figure in President Trump’s mass deportation campaign will officially step down on May 31.

In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Lyons cited a desire to prioritise his family noting that his sons are “reaching a pivotal point in their lives.”

He added that “this was not an easy decision but I believe it is the right one for me and my family at this time.”


During his year-long tenure, Lyons oversaw a massive expansion of detention beds and enforcement operations. Secretary Mullin praise his efforts stating that:

“Director Lyons has been a great leader of ICE and key player in helping the Trump administration remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists and gang members from American communities.”

Mullin further remarked that Lyons “jumpstarted an agency that had not been allowed to do its job for four years.”

While Lyons is headed for a role in the private sector, his departure comes as the agency faces intense scrutiny over recent enforcement tactics.

A successor has not yet been named.

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