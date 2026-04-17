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US deploys 12 ships and 10,000 troops to enforce Iranian port blockade

US emphasised that forces are not blocking the Strait of Hormuz but only ‘Iran’s ports and coastline’

US deploys 12 ships and 10,000 troops to enforce Iranian port blockade
US deploys 12 ships and 10,000 troops to enforce Iranian port blockade

The United States has significantly ramped up its military presence in West Asia to enforce a strict naval blockade against Iran.

According to reports from Al Jazeera and official statements, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has deployed a massive force consisting of 12 ships, 100 aircraft and more than 10,000 troops.

The operation which began on April 13, 2026, aims to completely halt maritime trade entering or exiting Iranian territory.

CENTCOM officials stated that the enforcement has been effective noting that 14 vessels have so far “turned around to comply with the blockade” since it took effect.

This included several oil tankers and cargo ships that were diverted by US destroyers such as the USS Spruance.


While the move has caused global concern over energy prices, Washington clarified the specific geographic limits of the mission.

Military leaders emphasised that US forces are not blocking the Strait of Hormuz but only “Iran’s ports and coastline.”

This distinction is intended to allow neutral commercial traffic to reach other countries in the region.

However, officials warned that the blockade is being enforced “impartially against vessels of all nations” attempting to access Iranian docks.

Tensions remain high as Iran calls the move a ceasefire violation.

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