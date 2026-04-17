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801 Chophouse files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy: What diners need to know

The move is a strategic attempt to stay in business rather than close entirely

  • By Web Desk
801 Chophouse files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy: What diners need to know
801 Chophouse files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy: What diners need to know

The owner of the upscale steakhouse chain 801 Chophouse has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to address a mounting debt of approximately $18.7 million.

The Kansas-based 801 Restaurant Group filed its petition on April 10, 2026, citing a need to reorganize financial obligations amid a crisis of high beef costs and shifting dining habits.

Despite the filing, the company plans to keep its flagship 801 Chophouse locations operational. The move is a strategic attempt to stay in business rather than close entirely.

However, the restructuring has already claimed one casualty: the newer concept 801 on Nicollet in Minneapolis, which shuttered suddenly after less than six months.

The move is a strategic attempt to stay in business rather than close entirely
The move is a strategic attempt to stay in business rather than close entirely

Signs at the entrance blamed “extenuating circumstances” for the closure.

The Chapter 11 process allows the group to continue “serving guests, paying employees and honoring reservations while negotiating revised terms with creditors,” according to court documents.

Industry experts note that the brand founded in 1993 is grappling with a “supply crisis of historic proportions” in the beef industry.

Management intends to use this court-supervised period to consolidate around its high-performing locations while shedding unsustainable debt. Formal hearings are scheduled for May 2026.

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