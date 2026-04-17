Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz amid Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait of Hormuz is “completely open" for the "remaining period of ceasefire."
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Araghchi stated, "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through [the] Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran."
It comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel after separate calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
While responding to Araghachi’s post, Trump expressed gratitude on Truth Social, writing,"IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!"
The significant move, aligned with directives from the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran, ensures persistent trade of essentials and goods globally through coordinated routes during the ceasefire period.
Earlier this week, the US announced to start a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran effectively closed the crucial waterway while responding to the US-Israeli strikes on the country in February.
Notably, the two-week Iran-US ceasefire is due to expire on 22 April.