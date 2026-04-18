News
News

Utah officials launch probe into Justice Diana Hagen over alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship

Justice Hagen has denied any wrongdoing stating she had no relationship of any kind with the attorney

Utah officials launch probe into Justice Diana Hagen over alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship
Utah officials launch probe into Justice Diana Hagen over alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship

Top Utah officials have launched an independent investigation into Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen following allegations of an “inappropriate” relationship with David Reymann, a lead attorney in the state’s high-stakes redistricting battle.

The probe announced by Governor Spencer Cox and legislative leaders centers on claims that Hagen exchanged suggestive text messages with Reymann while he represented groups challenging Utah’s voting maps.

According to a complaint filed by an associate of Hagen’s ex-husband, the Justice’s daughter allegedly “found some inappropriate texts” between the two.

Justice Hagen has denied any wrongdoing stating she had no relationship of any kind with the attorney
Justice Hagen has denied any wrongdoing stating she had no relationship of any kind with the attorney

State leaders moved forward after a prior review by the Judicial Conduct Commission was dismissed. In a joint statement officials argued that:

“Allegations of this nature especially involving public officials must be examined with transparency and accountability to establish the facts and to maintain public confidence.”

Justice Hagen has denied any wrongdoing stating she “had no relationship of any kind with the attorney in question while he had cases pending” before her.

She maintains she only renewed a “friendship with Mr. Reymann” after her separation in 2025 and proactively recused herself from his cases.

The investigation will now determine if the timeline of their relationship compromised the court’s landmark redistricting ruling.

Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
Pope Leo XIV slams wealth inequality before 120,000 in Cameroon visit
Pope Leo XIV slams wealth inequality before 120,000 in Cameroon visit
Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening
Trump lauds PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir following Hormuz reopening
Trump eyes Iran's enriched uranium in bid to seal peace deal after Strait reopening
Trump eyes Iran's enriched uranium in bid to seal peace deal after Strait reopening
Andy Kershaw, former BBC Radio 1 DJ dies at 66: Cause of death revealed
Andy Kershaw, former BBC Radio 1 DJ dies at 66: Cause of death revealed
Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz amid Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
Iran reopens Strait of Hormuz amid Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
Spirit Airlines may shut down operations within days due to fuel costs rise
Spirit Airlines may shut down operations within days due to fuel costs rise
Indonesia helicopter crash kills eight in Borneo minutes after takeoff
Indonesia helicopter crash kills eight in Borneo minutes after takeoff
Israel-Lebanon ceasefire begins: Beirut celebrates 10-day truce
Israel-Lebanon ceasefire begins: Beirut celebrates 10-day truce
801 Chophouse files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy: What diners need to know
801 Chophouse files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy: What diners need to know
China issues Seattle Airport travel warning after scholars denied entry
China issues Seattle Airport travel warning after scholars denied entry
US deploys 12 ships and 10,000 troops to enforce Iranian port blockade
US deploys 12 ships and 10,000 troops to enforce Iranian port blockade

Popular News

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move

Madonna joins Sabrina Carpenter for Coachella Weekend 2 set in surprise move
30 minutes ago
Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance

Prince Harry sparks backlash after 'odd' exit from Meghan Markle appearance
2 hours ago
Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping

Oil prices plunge 10% as Strait of Hormuz reopens for shipping
57 minutes ago