Utah officials launch probe into Justice Diana Hagen over alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship

Top Utah officials have launched an independent investigation into Supreme Court Justice Diana Hagen following allegations of an “inappropriate” relationship with David Reymann, a lead attorney in the state’s high-stakes redistricting battle.
The probe announced by Governor Spencer Cox and legislative leaders centers on claims that Hagen exchanged suggestive text messages with Reymann while he represented groups challenging Utah’s voting maps.
According to a complaint filed by an associate of Hagen’s ex-husband, the Justice’s daughter allegedly “found some inappropriate texts” between the two.
State leaders moved forward after a prior review by the Judicial Conduct Commission was dismissed. In a joint statement officials argued that:
“Allegations of this nature especially involving public officials must be examined with transparency and accountability to establish the facts and to maintain public confidence.”
Justice Hagen has denied any wrongdoing stating she “had no relationship of any kind with the attorney in question while he had cases pending” before her.
She maintains she only renewed a “friendship with Mr. Reymann” after her separation in 2025 and proactively recused herself from his cases.
The investigation will now determine if the timeline of their relationship compromised the court’s landmark redistricting ruling.