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Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war

Zelensky believes these developments suggest a coordinated effort by Moscow to open a second front

Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war
Zelensky warns Russia is pushing Belarus to enter the war

On April 17, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a stark warning that Russia is preparing to push Belarus into a more active role in the ongoing conflict.

Speaking to reporters, Zelensky noted a concerning increase in military activity along Ukraine’s northern border including the construction of new roads and the setup of artillery positions in Belarusian territory.

Ukraine’s leader believes these developments suggest a coordinated effort by Moscow to open a second front. Zelensky stated, “We believe that Russia will once again attempt to drag Belarus into its war.”

He expressed particular concern over the deployment of the “Oreshnik” missile system, a medium-range weapon capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Zelensky believes these developments suggest a coordinated effort by Moscow to open a second front
Zelensky believes these developments suggest a coordinated effort by Moscow to open a second front

Zelensky warned that any use of such systems from Belarusian soil would be seen as direct participation in the war saying, “Even a single launch would mean that the Belarusians had been drawn into the war.”

Zelensky also appealed directly to the Belarusian people to resist these maneuvers reminding them, “Don’t let yourselves be dragged into war! Remember that you are Europeans and this is our common home.”

While Belarus has served as a staging ground for Russian troops since 2022, its own military has not yet officially entered the fight.

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