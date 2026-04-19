Trader Joe’s Banana pudding ice cream returns, fans rush to grab viral favorite

Trader Joe, a famous national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, has finally brought back a delightful sweet and everyone’s favorite frozen dessert just in time for spring, sparking excitement among customers.
The much-loved Banana Pudding Flavored Ice Cream has finally returned to the stores, but only for a limited time.
Recognised for its popular frozen items, Trader Joe’s continues to impress everyone with deserts that usually gain a cut following.
The highly-popular banana pudding ice cream made famous by Magnolia Bakery, consists of creamy banana pudding flavor, a swirl of salted caramel.
The combination has been proven irresistible in the past, as the ice cream went viral following its initial launch, with customers praising its taste and nostalgic flavour.
Now, the flavour has finally returned, creating a wave of excitement all across the social media, even though the brand has yet to officially announce its return, but eagle-eyed customers already spotted it.
Customers and employees alike have already shared their enthusiasm. Some stated it was an instant-hit during in-store tastings, while others admitted to stocking up as soon as they entered into the market once again.
As with many seasonal favorites at Trader Joe’s, availability may be limited—so fans may want to grab a pint before it disappears again.