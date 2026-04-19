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Iran doubles down on Strait of Hormuz closure as ceasefire deadline nears

Diplomats remain optimistic about a potential agreement between US and Iran with ceasefire deadline approaching soon

Iran doubles down on Strait of Hormuz closure as ceasefire deadline nears

Iran doubles down on Strait of Hormuz closure as ceasefire deadline nears 

Iran continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, doubling down on its warning to block transit unless the US removes naval blockade, intensifying tensions between the countries ahead of a looming ceasefire deadline.

Iran reversed its decision to reopen the crucial waterway and declared it would limit passage, with parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf stating, “It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot.”

“If the US does not lift the blockade, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will definitely be restricted,” he added.

The reversal of Hormuz’s opening decision has triggered tensions, as several oil tankers have been trapped, raising concerns over global energy supplies, as nearly 20% of the world’s oil passes through the vital waterway.

Several reports suggested some gunshots incidents involving vessels in the regions have further ignited the situation.

Iran doubles down on Strait of Hormuz closure as ceasefire deadline nears

Despite the escalation, both Iran and the United States hinted towards progress in ongoing peace talks, mediated by Pakistan.

Donald Trump described talks as “very good” but warned Iran against “blackmailing” Washington.

Meanwhile, a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon appears to be holding, although violence continues to threaten regional stability.

With the April 22 deadline approaching, diplomats remain optimistic about a potential agreement.

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