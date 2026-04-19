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Blue Origin successfully reuses New Glenn booster in Florida launch

The milestone strengthens Blue Origin’s position in the competitive launch market, where Blue Origin aims to outdo its rivals

Blue Origin successfully reuses New Glenn booster in Florida launch
Blue Origin successfully reuses New Glenn booster in Florida launch

Blue Origin successfully reused and recovered a booster for its New Glenn rocket on Sunday, marking a major step forward in reusable spaceflight technology.

The 98-meter-tall rocket launched at around 7:25 a.m. ET (1125 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, carrying a communications satellite for AST SpaceMobile. About 10 minutes after liftoff, the booster safely landed on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean, demonstrating improved precision and control.

This mission marked the first reuse of a New Glenn booster. While the company had previously launched the rocket twice, those missions used new boosters. Its smaller New Shepard has already demonstrated partial reusability in less complex missions.


The booster used in Sunday’s launch was refurbished after a previous flight, with engines replaced and key modifications made. The achievement builds on Blue Origin’s first successful booster recovery in November 2025.

The milestone strengthens Blue Origin’s position in the competitive launch market, where the Jeff Bezos-owned company aims to outdo its competitors such as SpaceX and support future missions, including NASA’s Artemis lunar program.

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