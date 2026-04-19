Iran refuses US talks in Pakistan while naval blockade remains: Report

All eyes are once again on Pakistan, as US President Donald Trump announced sending its envoys to the country for peace talks between US and Iran, while a report suggested Iran has not yet decided to send a negotiating delegation to Pakistan.
As per Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran stated that talks with the US will not take place as long as a naval blockade remains in effect, as looming ceasefire deadline nears.
The exchange of messages between US and Iran has "continued in recent days through a Pakistani intermediary, following the conclusion of the first round of negotiations” last weekend, Tasnim reported.
It said these exchanges are a “continuation of the same process that took place during the first round of negotiations.”
“The Iranian negotiating team has underscored that as long as US President Donald Trump’s declaration regarding a naval blockade of Iran remains in place, there will be no negotiations,” the news agency added.
Earlier, a White House official told Anadolu that US Vice President JD Vance, special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will travel to Pakistan to hold talks in the capital of the country.
US President Donald Trump told Fox News that meetings are scheduled for Tuesday in Islamabad, possibly extending into Wednesday.