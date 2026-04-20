Is ChatGPT down? OpenAI confirms outage as users report problems

ChatGPT is down for many users right now globally, with OpenAI admitting that it's "investigating" an issue affecting the chatbot and Codex.
The issues first started at about around 10.05am ET / 3.05pm, when a large spike in reports appeared on Downdetector. At the time of writing, there were over 7,600 reports of issues in the UK, but only 1,700 in the US.
OpenAI status page said, “Users unable to load ChatGPT, Codex and API Platform. We are investigating the issue for the listed services. Impacted users are currently unable to access ChatGPT, Codex and API Platform.”
When users try to send a message, they get, "Hmm... something seems to have gone wrong."
The error code includes "LHR," the airport code for London Heathrow, which suggests the issue may involve geographic routing or content delivery network problems. OpenAI has not confirmed this.
ChatGPT now seems to be back for many, but according to our poll results the main issue for most of you was accessing old conversations (with 63% of the votes), compared to 27% not being able to sign in.