News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Spotify rolls out new logo on 20th anniversary, sparking backlash from fans

Spotify brought a shimmering, textured masterpiece, sparking mixed reactions from Spotify users online

Spotify rolls out new logo on 20th anniversary, sparking backlash from fans

Spotify rolls out new logo on 20th anniversary, sparking backlash from fans

Spotify has officially rolled out a new logo that transforms into a sparkly green disco ball.

The Swedish-music streaming giant has changed the iconic three soundwave line remain, bringing a shimmering, textured masterpiece, sparking mixed reactions from Spotify users online.

The visual change is part of Spotify’s global anniversary campaign, “Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)”, and is not a permanent update to the logo.

Spotify's new logo leaves fans divided by new app design

Several fans took to social media sites such as X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration.

A fan wrote, “The new Spotify app icon looks like it’s constantly updating, I can’t anymore.”

Spotify rolls out new logo on 20th anniversary, sparking backlash from fans

Another fan wrote, “speak for everyone when I say we prefer the old Spotify logo over the new one. The new logo is not giving the lit vibes at all.”

Spotify rolls out new logo on 20th anniversary, sparking backlash from fans

"i absolutely hate @Spotify’s updated logo. makes it look like there’s a problem with my screen," a third fan stated.

Spotify rolls out new logo on 20th anniversary, sparking backlash from fans

Why did Spotify change its logo?

Spotify has not officially acknowledged the icon change. Though theme for the "Party of the Year(s)" is a disco ball is creating confusion among fans whether it would be temporary or permanent.

Verizon receives FCC approval for $1 billion spectrum acquisition
Verizon receives FCC approval for $1 billion spectrum acquisition
Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drake's three albums release
Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drake's three albums release
SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks
SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks
Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside
Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside
Virgin media down: Thousands of users report issues across UK
Virgin media down: Thousands of users report issues across UK
Google announces Googlebook with several top-notch features: Check pricing
Google announces Googlebook with several top-notch features: Check pricing
Is YouTube uploading down? Here's what you must know
Is YouTube uploading down? Here's what you must know
Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside
Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside
Sam Altman rejects Elon Musk’s claims over OpenAI’s for-profit shift amid trial
Sam Altman rejects Elon Musk’s claims over OpenAI’s for-profit shift amid trial
Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary with new ‘Spotify 20’ throwback feature
Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary with new ‘Spotify 20’ throwback feature
Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside
Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle

Popular News

Czech police recovers stolen skull of 13th-century saint, make arrest

Czech police recovers stolen skull of 13th-century saint, make arrest
29 minutes ago
Palace shares update after Prince Edward attends multi-faith service in Scotland

Palace shares update after Prince Edward attends multi-faith service in Scotland

3 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang enjoys food tour during Trump's visit to China

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang enjoys food tour during Trump's visit to China
2 hours ago