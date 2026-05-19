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Britney Spears drops cryptic message after 'weird' restaurant outing

The 'Gimme More' crooner leaves fans puzzled after issuing 'weird' statement on Instagram

Britney Spears drops cryptic message after weird restaurant outing
Britney Spears drops cryptic message after 'weird' restaurant outing 

Britney Spears has shared a cryptic message a few days after her chaotic appearance in a Los Angeles eatery.

The Toxic hitmaker, who is currently on her road to recovery from drug addiction, turned to her Instagram account on Tuesday, May 19, to issue a message in a caption-less post.

"I think you’re kinda weird, but it’s like super cute," she wrote on the image with a pink background.

The critically acclaimed pop star also shared a vibrant message in another post, "Miracles happen every day." 

However, to avoid backlash, the Criminal crooner turned off the comments section, sparking buzz.

This update came a few days after Spears made a wild appearance at the beloved celebrity restaurant, Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles.

What is Britney Spears' restaurant incident? 

On Wednesday, May 13, E Times reported that eyewitnesses claimed that Britney Spears was spotted acting erratically, screaming, barking, and walking around tables holding a knife.

Insider revealed that at the time, she walked past tables holding a knife from her meal, sparking brief fear among patrons, and the singer was also smoking a cigarette.

Responding to the claims, Britney Spears' camp denied the allegations and clarified that the situation had been completely "blown out of proportion."

They explained that she was not acting bizarrely but was candidly chatting with her close pals about her dog barking at neighbours.

And for the knife part, they added that she was holding the knife not to treat anyone, she was only holding the knife to cut her hamburger in half.

This chaotic restaurant appearance came after she was found guilty in her Driving Under the Influence case, in which she was strictly ordered to take therapy from a rehabilitation centre to get rid of her drug addictions. 

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