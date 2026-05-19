Pakistan secretly deploys 8,000 troops, JF-17 jets to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan has sent 8,000 troops, a squadron of 16 JF-17 fighter jets and a Chinese-made HQ-9 air defense system to Saudi Arabia.
Security sources told reporters that this is a “substantial, combat force intended to support Saudi Arabia’s military if the kingdom comes under further attack.”
The secret deployment follows a mutual defense pact signed last year. It comes at a delicate time, as Pakistan is also acting as the main peace mediator in the ongoing war between the United States and Iran.
The military hardware is operated by Pakistani personnel but fully paid for by Saudi Arabia. It also includes two drone squadrons.
While the forces will focus on training, the confidential agreement actually “provides for the possibility of up to 80,000 Pakistani troops being deployed” to help secure Saudi borders if needed.
Pakistan sent the warplanes to the kingdom after recent Iranian strikes hit Saudi energy sites.
Despite the massive move, Pakistan’s military and the Saudi government have not officially commented on the troops.
However, sources confirm the heavy setup proves Pakistan has sent “far more than a symbolic or advisory mission” to protect its ally.