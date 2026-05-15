News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drake's three albums release

Spotify hit with distruption as Drake simultaneously drops three albums, 'Iceman', 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honour'

Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drakes three albums release
Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drake's three albums release

Drake has seemingly sparked chaos in the music world with an unexpected suprise alongside he new album, Iceman.

On Friday May 15, 2026, thousands of users reported streaming issues in Spotify and Apple Music shortly after Drake released two surprise albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour with Iceman.

Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drakes three albums release

As per Downdetector, more than 5,000 Spotify users reported streaming issues and over 500 Apple Music users highlighted the same problems.

The disruption reportedly occured due to accessive surge in music traffic which peaked just minutes after Drake released his first music work in three years as his last album All the Dogs came out in 2023.

Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drakes three albums release

The outrage was resolved within an hour as the complaints related to app loading and playback delays were dropped to 2500 and reduced further after a while.

Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drakes three albums release

However, the issue has still not completely resolved as Downdetector continues to show outage.

The disruption was rather celebrated by Drake's fans on the social networking site X, where memes referencing "ICEMAN freezing streaming apps" widely speard within hours.

SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks
SpaceX sets launch date for massive starship rocket following setbacks
Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside
Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside
Virgin media down: Thousands of users report issues across UK
Virgin media down: Thousands of users report issues across UK
Google announces Googlebook with several top-notch features: Check pricing
Google announces Googlebook with several top-notch features: Check pricing
Is YouTube uploading down? Here's what you must know
Is YouTube uploading down? Here's what you must know
Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside
Trump Mobile release timeline confirmed: Details inside
Sam Altman rejects Elon Musk’s claims over OpenAI’s for-profit shift amid trial
Sam Altman rejects Elon Musk’s claims over OpenAI’s for-profit shift amid trial
Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary with new ‘Spotify 20’ throwback feature
Spotify celebrates 20th anniversary with new ‘Spotify 20’ throwback feature
Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside
Apple released iOS 26.5 with THESE significant updates: Details inside
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to testify in Musk and OpenAI legal battle
Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial
Sam Altman VS Elon Musk: Microsoft emails reveal early doubts about openAI in trial
Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship
Jeff Bezos receives online criticism after Met Gala 2026 sponsorship

Popular News

Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drake's three albums release

Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drake's three albums release
2 hours ago
FBI Director Kash Patel faced backlash over secret ‘VIP snorkel’ at Pearl Harbor memorial

FBI Director Kash Patel faced backlash over secret ‘VIP snorkel’ at Pearl Harbor memorial
2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt shocks fans with 3-word explosive response to Cannes troll

Alia Bhatt shocks fans with 3-word explosive response to Cannes troll
3 hours ago