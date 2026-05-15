Is Spotify down? Music streamer faces disruption after Drake's three albums release

Drake has seemingly sparked chaos in the music world with an unexpected suprise alongside he new album, Iceman.
On Friday May 15, 2026, thousands of users reported streaming issues in Spotify and Apple Music shortly after Drake released two surprise albums, Habibti and Maid of Honour with Iceman.
As per Downdetector, more than 5,000 Spotify users reported streaming issues and over 500 Apple Music users highlighted the same problems.
The disruption reportedly occured due to accessive surge in music traffic which peaked just minutes after Drake released his first music work in three years as his last album All the Dogs came out in 2023.
The outrage was resolved within an hour as the complaints related to app loading and playback delays were dropped to 2500 and reduced further after a while.
However, the issue has still not completely resolved as Downdetector continues to show outage.
The disruption was rather celebrated by Drake's fans on the social networking site X, where memes referencing "ICEMAN freezing streaming apps" widely speard within hours.