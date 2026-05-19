News
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
News

Marco Penge announces break from professional golf to focus on health

Marco Penge takes health break from pro golf

  • By Web Desk
Marco Penge announces break from professional golf to focus on health
Marco Penge announces break from professional golf to focus on health

English golfer Marco Penge has decided to take time away from professional golf to get his health back on track.

The 28-year-old PGA Tour rookie made the announcement on social media after missing the cut at the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

Penge shot rounds of 75 and 77, finishing 12-over par and eight shots outside the cut line.

This came after he had already withdrawn from the Myrtle Beach Classic the week before due to ongoing health problems.

The three-time DP World Tour winner has been battling issues since catching a viral infection in November last year. These have affected his ear, neck and nervous system, including sinus infections and vertigo.

Marco Penge takes health break from pro golf
Marco Penge takes health break from pro golf

He recently had an MRI scan on his brain, head and neck which came back clear and brought some relief.

In his Instagram post, Penge wrote:

“This week didn’t go the way I wanted it to but that’s golf. Moving forward I have decided that I am going to take some time off to get my health back to where it needs to be.”

Penge enjoyed a breakout 2025 season with three wins on the DP World Tour that earned him his PGA Tour card. His best result this year was a tied-fourth at the Valspar Championship.

He keeps his PGA Tour status for the rest of 2026. Fans and supporters now wish the rising star a full recovery and a strong return to the game.

Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices
Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices
Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return
Brock Lesnar suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction during shocking WWE RAW return
Arsenal Edge closer to Premier League title after hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley
Arsenal Edge closer to Premier League title after hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley
Lars Tiffany fired as Virginia men’s Lacrosse head coach in surprising move
Lars Tiffany fired as Virginia men’s Lacrosse head coach in surprising move
Tiger Woods keeps low profile at Kai Trump’s graduation party amid legal issues
Tiger Woods keeps low profile at Kai Trump’s graduation party amid legal issues
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins back-to-back Kia NBA MVP awards
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins back-to-back Kia NBA MVP awards
Aaron Rai Wins 2026 PGA Championship: English long shot makes major history
Aaron Rai Wins 2026 PGA Championship: English long shot makes major history
Max Verstappen speaks out after ‘disastrous’ end to Nürburgring 24 Hours debut
Max Verstappen speaks out after ‘disastrous’ end to Nürburgring 24 Hours debut
Tyson Fury’s emotional speech from daughter’s wedding reveal: ‘Don’t do it’
Tyson Fury’s emotional speech from daughter’s wedding reveal: ‘Don’t do it’
Anime Limitless codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies
Anime Limitless codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies
Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina Live: Score updates and highlights from Italian Open final
Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina Live: Score updates and highlights from Italian Open final
Wordle’s answer for May 16: Hints, and today’s winning solution for puzzle #1792
Wordle’s answer for May 16: Hints, and today’s winning solution for puzzle #1792

Popular News

Shakira uses Rihanna's words to hit back at officials after major win in tax case

Shakira uses Rihanna's words to hit back at officials after major win in tax case
8 minutes ago
Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’

Amy Schumer discusses adverse effects of ‘Botched Colonoscopy’
2 minutes ago
Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices

Sony PlayStation Plus price hike: Check out new prices

2 hours ago