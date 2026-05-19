Marco Penge announces break from professional golf to focus on health

English golfer Marco Penge has decided to take time away from professional golf to get his health back on track.
The 28-year-old PGA Tour rookie made the announcement on social media after missing the cut at the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.
Penge shot rounds of 75 and 77, finishing 12-over par and eight shots outside the cut line.
This came after he had already withdrawn from the Myrtle Beach Classic the week before due to ongoing health problems.
The three-time DP World Tour winner has been battling issues since catching a viral infection in November last year. These have affected his ear, neck and nervous system, including sinus infections and vertigo.
He recently had an MRI scan on his brain, head and neck which came back clear and brought some relief.
In his Instagram post, Penge wrote:
“This week didn’t go the way I wanted it to but that’s golf. Moving forward I have decided that I am going to take some time off to get my health back to where it needs to be.”
Penge enjoyed a breakout 2025 season with three wins on the DP World Tour that earned him his PGA Tour card. His best result this year was a tied-fourth at the Valspar Championship.
He keeps his PGA Tour status for the rest of 2026. Fans and supporters now wish the rising star a full recovery and a strong return to the game.