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Google Nest app not working? Numerous users report disruptions

Google Nest is a line of smart home products that are designed to work together to control home automation

Google Nest app not working? Numerous users report disruptions
Google Nest app not working? Numerous users report disruptions

Google Nest has reportedly grappled with an outage, causing disruptions among users.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, Google Nest has been having issues since today's morning, May 15, 2026, 

Users engaged with the Google Nest app started reporting issues at 3 a.m. EST and have been building ever since, with about 1,000 reports of problems till 9 a.m.

Google Nest app not working? Numerous users report disruptions

What is Google Nest?

Google Nest is a "line of smart home products — including speakers, displays, thermostats, cameras, doorbells, and security systems — that are designed to work together to control home automation, security, and entertainment," as per Google.

In the US, Nearly 55% users are unable to launch the app, 23% reported login issues, while the remaining 19% reported server connectivity problems.

Google has yet to officially address the Google Nest outage.

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