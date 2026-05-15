Google Nest app not working? Numerous users report disruptions

Google Nest has reportedly grappled with an outage, causing disruptions among users.
According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, Google Nest has been having issues since today's morning, May 15, 2026,
Users engaged with the Google Nest app started reporting issues at 3 a.m. EST and have been building ever since, with about 1,000 reports of problems till 9 a.m.
What is Google Nest?
Google Nest is a "line of smart home products — including speakers, displays, thermostats, cameras, doorbells, and security systems — that are designed to work together to control home automation, security, and entertainment," as per Google.
In the US, Nearly 55% users are unable to launch the app, 23% reported login issues, while the remaining 19% reported server connectivity problems.
Google has yet to officially address the Google Nest outage.