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Sen. Mark Warner ‘heartbroken’ after daughter Madison’s passing at 36

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner announces daughter Madison’s death, pays emotional tribute

Sen. Mark Warner ‘heartbroken’ after daughter Madison’s passing at 36
Sen. Mark Warner ‘heartbroken’ after daughter Madison’s passing at 36

Virginia Senator Mark Warner paid an emotional tribute to daughter Madison Warner after her death at 36.

According to CBS News, the Democratic senator on Monday, April 19, announced that his daughter Madison has died following a lengthy battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues.

Taking to social media Warner and his wife, Lisa Collis, mourned over their “immeasurable” loss.

They wrote on X, “We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues. She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void.”

“We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss,” Warner and Lisa stated.

Sen. Mark Warner ‘heartbroken’ after daughter Madison’s passing at 36

Warner has been in the Senate since 2009, after serving as governor of Virginia. 

Warner and Lisa have two other daughters, Gillian and Eliza.

Warner has been an advocate for diabetes research in the Senate, often citing his own family's experience having a daughter with Type 1 diabetes. He has also spoken out about making insulin more affordable and sponsored legislation to increase access to diabetes care.

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