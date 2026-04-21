US-Iran talks: Trump signals no ceasefire extension as Pakistan prepares for negotiations 

Pakistan is currently preparing for a possible second round of peace talks between US-Iran in its capital capital amid persisting uncertainty surrounding Tehran’s participation and the fate of the ceasefire as a looming deadline nears.
The country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-stakes meeting to review security and other arrangements for the international delegations.
The highly-secured Red Zone has already been sealed, while schools and offices have switched to remote work as authorities remain on high-alert before expected arrivals of delegations.
Notably, the White House has confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation. However, Iran has yet to publicly confirm its participation and continues to demand an end to the US blockade of its ports before engaging in further negotiations.
Trump not eyeing ceasefire extension
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told CNBC in an interview on Tuesday, April 21, that he does not want to extend the ceasefire, which is due to expire tomorrow, April 22, saying “We don’t have that much time.”
Despite cautious optimism, Pakistan has already completed all arrangements.
The situation underscores the fragile balance between diplomatic efforts and the risk of renewed escalation in the region.
US ready for military strikes 'if no deal reached'
Furthermore, he stated that the US military has used the ceasefire period to restock on equipment and all the military strikes against Iran are just his orders away, saying, “We’re ready to go. The military is raring to go.”