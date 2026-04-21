News
News

US-Iran talks: Trump signals no ceasefire extension as Pakistan prepares for negotiations

US Vice President JD Vance has been confirmed to lead US delegation, while uncertainty persists surrounding Tehran’s participation

US-Iran talks: Trump signals no ceasefire extension as Pakistan prepares for negotiations
US-Iran talks: Trump signals no ceasefire extension as Pakistan prepares for negotiations 

Pakistan is currently preparing for a possible second round of peace talks between US-Iran in its capital capital amid persisting uncertainty surrounding Tehran’s participation and the fate of the ceasefire as a looming deadline nears.

The country’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-stakes meeting to review security and other arrangements for the international delegations.

The highly-secured Red Zone has already been sealed, while schools and offices have switched to remote work as authorities remain on high-alert before expected arrivals of delegations.

Notably, the White House has confirmed that Vice President JD Vance will lead the US delegation. However, Iran has yet to publicly confirm its participation and continues to demand an end to the US blockade of its ports before engaging in further negotiations.

Trump not eyeing ceasefire extension

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump told CNBC in ​an interview on Tuesday, April 21, that he does not want to extend the ceasefire, which is due to expire tomorrow, April 22, saying “We don’t have that much time.”

US-Iran talks: Trump signals no ceasefire extension as Pakistan prepares for negotiations

Despite cautious optimism, Pakistan has already completed all arrangements.

The situation underscores the fragile balance between diplomatic efforts and the risk of renewed escalation in the region.

US ready for military strikes 'if no deal reached'

Furthermore, he stated that the US military has used the ceasefire period to restock on equipment and all the military strikes against Iran are just his orders away, saying, “We’re ready to go. The military is raring to go.” 

43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert
43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert
Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban
Who can never buy cigarettes in UK? MPs agree lifelong smoking ban
Iran to send delegation to Pakistan for US talks with Khamenei’s approval
Iran to send delegation to Pakistan for US talks with Khamenei’s approval
Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals
Jeff Bezos $50M gift for charity leaves Eva Longoria emotional, actress reveals
Spring winter storm US: Blizzard warnings and 50-degree temperature plunge ahead
Spring winter storm US: Blizzard warnings and 50-degree temperature plunge ahead
Will Iran Join? JD Vance en route to Islamabad under shadow of new US threats
Will Iran Join? JD Vance en route to Islamabad under shadow of new US threats
Who is John Ternus? Meet Apple’s new CEO succeeding Tim Cook in 2026
Who is John Ternus? Meet Apple’s new CEO succeeding Tim Cook in 2026
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight
Lyrid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight
Trump Labor Secretary Lori Chavez resigns amid misconduct investigation
Trump Labor Secretary Lori Chavez resigns amid misconduct investigation
Sen. Mark Warner ‘heartbroken’ after daughter Madison’s passing at 36
Sen. Mark Warner ‘heartbroken’ after daughter Madison’s passing at 36
Vance led US delegation set to arrive in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran
Vance led US delegation set to arrive in Islamabad for peace talks with Iran
Deisy Rivera Ortega detained by ICE during immigration appointment in Texas
Deisy Rivera Ortega detained by ICE during immigration appointment in Texas

Popular News

Ranbir Kapoor torn between 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Dhoom 4' in crucial career phase

Ranbir Kapoor torn between 'Brahmastra 2' and 'Dhoom 4' in crucial career phase
an hour ago
43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert

43 bakery items recalled in UK over 'rodent contamination' alert
22 minutes ago
King Charles, Queen Camilla mark Queen Elizabeth’s centenary with senior Royals: Watch

King Charles, Queen Camilla mark Queen Elizabeth’s centenary with senior Royals: Watch
an hour ago