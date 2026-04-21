Trump ties Iran ceasefire talks to release of 8 women facing execution

President Trump urged Iran not to execute eight women accused of crimes against the Islamic Republic amid ceasefire talks in Pakistan.
According to The Hill, the US president on Tuesday, April 21, requested Iran to release eight women facing death to have a “good start” of the peace talks in Islamabad.
He wrote on Truth Social, “To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”
The post included a screenshot from a 23-year-old commentator, Eyal Yakoby, who shared the images of eight women that he said were sentenced to death.
The eight women were identified as Bita Hemmati, Ghazal Ghalandari, Golnaz Naraghi, Venus Hossein Nejad, Panah Movahedi, Ensieh Nejati, Mahboubeh Shabani and Diana Taher Abadi by the Lawfare Project, a Jewish human rights nonprofit based in New York.
Trump has spoken out against Iran’s decision to execute protesters deemed as opponents to the regime. His administration says he stopped 837 people from being hanged in January of this year, when large groups held demonstrations against the regime.
The president’s Tuesday comments urging Iran not to kill protesters come as the U.S. and Iran attempt to resume negotiations for a long-term peace agreement.