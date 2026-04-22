Trump extends Iran ceasefire: Military strikes on hold amid deadlock

President Donald Trump has announced an indefinite extension of the ceasefire with Iran narrowly avoiding a planned resumption of military strikes.
The decision comes despite the status of peace talks in Islamabad remaining deeply uncertain.
In a statement on Truth Social, Trump explained that he moved the deadline following a request from Pakistani mediators to allow more time for diplomacy.
He noted that Pakistani leaders asked him to “hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”
Despite the pause in bombing, Trump clarified that the U.S. naval blockade will remain until a deal is reached “one way or the other.”
He warned that while he is open to a peaceful resolution, his patience is thin, stating, “This nice way or the hard way. It’s going to happen. You can quote me.”
The extension appears unilateral, as Tehran has not yet confirmed its return to the negotiating table.
Iranian state media suggests the regime remains skeptical especially while the blockade continues.
For now, Trump maintains a dual-tack approach of restricted aggression and open doors insisting “It’s time for the Iran killing machine to end!”