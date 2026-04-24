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Sonam Kapoor makes candid revelation weeks after welcoming baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja welcome another baby boy in March 2026

Sonam Kapoor makes candid revelation weeks after welcoming baby boy
Sonam Kapoor makes candid revelation weeks after welcoming baby boy

Sonam Kapoor recently made a candid revelation weeks after welcoming another child, a baby boy, with her husband Anand Ahuja.

The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday, April 24, and posted carousel of pictures featuring herself, her elder son Vayu, her husband, and their newborn baby boy.

One image shows the actress, who was last seen in 2023’s Blind, enjoying breakfast with her eldest boy.

Another snap showcased the whole family, including Kapoor's husband cradling the newborn and their eldest son peeping into the cot where his little brother sleeps.

The Zoya Factor actress captioned the post, writing "Life is a dream... this month so far... thank you, Universe. My three."


The news comes weeks after the couple announced the arrival of their second child.

On March 29, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga star announced on Instagram, "With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy on the 29th of March 2026.”

She then added, “Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way.


"Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Sonam Kapoor, who married businessman Anand Ahuja in 2018, are already parents to almost 4-year-old son Vayu.

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