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Bill C-3 update: How Americans with Canadian ancestors can claim dual citizenship

Millions of Americans now qualify for Canadian citizenship via ancestry

Bill C-3 update: How Americans with Canadian ancestors can claim dual citizenship
Bill C-3 update: How Americans with Canadian ancestors can claim dual citizenship

A major legal shift in Canada has opened the door for millions of Americans to claim dual citizenship.

As of April 2026, the impact of Bill C-3 is being felt across the border effectively dismantling the “first-generation limit” that previously blocked citizenship from passing down to children born outside Canada if their parents were also born abroad.

Under the new law which went into effect in late 2025, anyone born before the law’s commencement can now claim citizenship by proving they have a direct Canadian ancestor such as grandparent or great-grandparent.

This change rectifies what courts called an “unconstitutional” two-tiered system. Experts estimate that millions of U.S. citizens are now technically Canadian without realizing it.


Immigration attorney Amandeep Hayer notes the surge in interest stating, “You are Canadian and you’re considered to be one your whole life.”

He explains that applicants aren’t asking for a new status but rather “the recognition of a right you already have vested.”

Many Americans are eager for the security of a second passport.

Applicant Maureen Sullivan, whose grandparents was Canadian described the news as “this little gift that fell in my lap,” providing a sense of future security.

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