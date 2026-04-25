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Iran delivers demands in Islamabad talks as Trump cancels US delegation visit

US President cancelled the US delegation’s trip to Pakistan saying, 'Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!'

Iran delivers demands in Islamabad talks as Trump cancels US delegation visit
Iran delivers demands in Islamabad talks as Trump cancels US delegation visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has departed from Islamabad, Pakistan, after holding high-stakes discussions and delivering Tehran’s list of demands to Pakistani officials ahead of potential US-Iran talks.

Though there has been no direct meeting scheduled up till yet between Araghchi and US officials, according to Al Arabiya’s.

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as the “most warm, cordial exchange of views on the current regional situation”.

“We also discussed matters of mutual interest, including the further strengthening of Pakistan–Iran bilateral relations,” he added.

The US President cancelled the US delegation’s trip to Pakistan

Hours after Iranian delegation's visit to Pakistan for high-stake meeting, Trump cancelled US envoy's visit to Pakistan for peace talks.

Taking to Truth Social, he wrote “I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!”

Iran delivers demands in Islamabad talks as Trump cancels US delegation visit

Iran has reportedly reiterated to Pakistan’s leadership and its commitment to ending threats.

US-Iran peace talks stall as Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting Trump envoy
US-Iran peace talks stall as Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting Trump envoy
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