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Araghchi reaches Oman after ‘Fruitful’ Pakistan visit, questions US diplomacy

Abbas Araghchi also expressed doubt about Washington’s sincerity in trying to resolve the ongoing conflict

Araghchi reaches Oman after ‘Fruitful’ Pakistan visit, questions US diplomacy
Araghchi reaches Oman after ‘Fruitful’ Pakistan visit, questions US diplomacy

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reached Oman, after holding high-level discussion in his visit to Pakistan, with messages for both Pakistan and the United States.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Abbas Araghchi stated he had a “very fruitful visit to Pakistan” over the past day, noting Pakistan’s “brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region as we very much value”.

Furthermore, he expressed doubt about Washington’s sincerity in trying to resolve the ongoing conflict, causing regional instability and economic turmoil globally.

Abbas wrote, “Shared Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy.”

Araghchi reaches Oman after ‘Fruitful’ Pakistan visit, questions US diplomacy

The statement comes after US President Trump cancelled the visit of special US envoys to Pakistan for peace talks ahead of potential negotiations held in the capital of Pakistan.

Trump stated, “I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work!”

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