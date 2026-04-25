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US-Iran peace talks stall as Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting Trump envoy

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi heads to Oman after presenting Tehran’s demands

US-Iran peace talks stall as Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting Trump envoy
US-Iran peace talks stall as Araghchi leaves Pakistan without meeting Trump envoy

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has left Pakistan without meeting US President Donald Trump’s envoy.

According to The New York Post, Tehran held firm in its claim that its foreign minister Abbas Araghchi would not meet with US negotiators for a second round of talks during his Saturday visit to Islamabad.

Abbas and the Iranian delegation left for the airport shortly before 6 p.m. local time after holding meetings with primary Pakistani mediators Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed on Friday that Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would leave the US for “direct talks” with Tehran in Pakistan on Saturday.

Iran continues to publicly claim they have no round two talks planned with the US.

Tehran has consistently said it would only be attending bilateral meetings with the Pakistanis, not the United States.

However, Leavitt’s announcement about Witkoff and Kushner’s travel left Islamabad buzzing with the potential that the visit would be extended into a new round of talks.

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