Prince Harry receives heartfelt gift for Meghan Markle in Kyiv with beautiful meaning

Prince Harry has been given a special gift for Meghan Markle at a sombre event in Kyiv.
The Duke of Sussex - who is currently in Ukraine, where he arrived on Thursday morning, via a late night train from Poland, visited a military cemetery in the Kyiv region together with government representatives on Saturday, April 25.
Harry paid tribute to the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders alongside Minister Natalia Kalmykova and Mykola Kalashnyk.
As reported by Telegram, the son of King Charles III received a symbolic gift from 1st Corps and the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov".
Harry was presented a jewelry item with the inscription which translates to, "Love is care".
Explaining the sentiments behind the gift, the Azov serviceman noted, "This is a reminder that love means responsibility: the courage to stay, the choice not to turn away."
"True love does not require loud words – it manifests in actions," he added.
Prince Harry's solo trip to Ukraine comes shortly he wrapped his highly anticipated joint visit to Australia.