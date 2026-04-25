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'The Boys' spinoff series 'Gen V' axed after two seasons

Prime Video has cancelled 'Gen V' ahead of the conclusion of 'The Boys' this May

The Boys spinoff series Gen V axed after two seasons
'The Boys' spinoff series 'Gen V' axed after two seasons

The Boys spinoff series, Gen V, which is set in the same universe, has been cancelled after just two seasons.

Created by Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg and Eric Kripke, the show follows a group of young adult "supes" enlisted at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, competing for a chance to join The Seven.

The second season of Gen V ended in October, setting up the fifth and final season of The Boys, which is airing now on Amazon Prime Video. The final episode is scheduled for May 20.

Amid the conclusion of The Boys, Prime Video confirmed that Gen V will not be renewed for a third season.


Characters from the series have been appearing in The Boys season five, and the show's extended universe would continue with the upcoming spinoff Vought Rising.

Addressing the cancellation, Kripke and Goldberg have said, "While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the Gen V characters' stories in The Boys season five and other Vought Cinematic Universe projects on the horizon. You'll see them again."

About Vought Rising

Vought Rising will be a prequel series, and it is expected to premiere in 2027 on Amazon. 

It will follow the origins of Vought in the 1950s, with Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash reprising their roles of Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively. Other confirmed cast members include Mason Dye, Elizabeth Posey and Will Hochman.

Another spinoff show, The Boys: Mexico, is also rumoured to be on its way, with Kripke saying earlier this month that a pilot draft had been submitted to Amazon. 

Notably, Gen V season two underwent a major rewriting process after the untimely death of actor Chance Perdomo, who passed away in a motorcycle accident prior to filming in March 2024.

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