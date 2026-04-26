Hailey Bieber stuns in Bella Hadid-inspired look after blasting internet apologies

After gracing the Time100 Gala, Hailey Bieber was spotted in New York after she stepped out in Bella Hadid's stylish take on denim.
On Friday, April 23, the Rhode founder was photographed grabbing lunch with pals at Frenchette, where she paired a long-sleeved white T-shirt with straight-leg jeans.
Along with the casual fit, which Bella has been styling as the must-have denim trend for Spring 2026, Hailey wore her signature leather flip flops.
She completed her look with a pair of vintage Gucci sunglasses and a Chanel bag in black leather.
Her outing news came after she made headlines calling out a recent social media trend, where users had been apologising to Hailey for their criticism in recent years.
Following Coachella weekends, hashtags such as "We owe Hailey Bieber an apology" trended on social media, as the internet hailed the model for always supporting her husband, Justin Bieber.
The critics also apologised to her for the constant criticism, as she has long been a target of social media backlash over her relationship with Justin and was treated as the reason the Baby hitmaker and Selena Gomez split up.
Even after her marriage to Justin and the pair welcoming a baby boy in August 2024, the internet continued to treat Hailey as the alleged reason for the infamous couple.
Turning to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 22, Hailey penned, "all good on apologies. the therapy's already paid for. Save it!"
For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in September 2018, months after they rekindled their romance after two years of not speaking, and during that period, Justin briefly dated Sofia Richie and later reunited with Selena Gomez.