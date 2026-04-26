Trump calls White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting 'traumatic': Here's what we know

President Donald Trump has spoken out after gunshots were heard at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night.
The president was escorted off the stage by Secret Service at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC, after shots were heard outside the hall.
On Saturday, April 25, Trump and Cabinet members were rushed out, and the scene was locked down amid reports of a suspected gunman entering the venue.
Following the dramatic scene in Washington, Trump shared in a Truth Social post that a "shooter" was apprehended as he hailed law enforcement and the Secret Services.
One suspect in custody
According to the US Secret Service, one person was taken into custody near the screening area at the White House Correspondents' dinner.
Earlier, the White House Correspondents' Association president, Weijia Jiang, announced that "nobody was hurt" in the shooting; however, sources shared that a Secret Service officer was shot and the bullet struck the officer's protective gear.
Suspected gunman's identified
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as a 31-year-old male from California, who is reportedly a graduate of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech).
An eyewitness shared that a man carrying a rifle with magazines around his shoulder fell to the ground after he was shot by security.
Following the shock incident, President Trump held a press conference at the White House, where he shared that the man was "taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service".
"This was an event dedicated to freedom of speech that was supposed to bring together members of both parties with members of the press. And in a certain way, it did," the president said.
Trump talks to the officer injured in the incident
President Trump said he spoke with the US Secret Service agent who was shot Saturday evening at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
"He has very high spirits, and we told him we love him and respect him. And he's a very proud guy. He's very proud of what he does," Trump said.
'Traumatic experience'
Moreover, the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner was a "rather traumatic experience" for first lady Melania Trump, Trump said tonight.
It was confirmed that the event would be held in 30 days.