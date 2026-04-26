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Megan Thee Stallion confirms break up with Klay Thompson after cheating claims

The 'Body' rapper accused Klay Thompson of infidelity and having 'cold feet', as she walked away from the romance

Megan Thee Stallion confirms break up with Klay Thompson after cheating claims
Megan Thee Stallion confirms break up with Klay Thompson after cheating claims

Megan Thee Stallion has announced her break up with Klay Thompson after nearly one year of romance, citing cheating.

On Saturday, April 25, the Whenever rapper turned to her Instagram Story to share a bombshell statement, where she accused the Dallas Mavericks star of not being faithful in their relationship despite all her efforts.

She penned, "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house...got 'cold feet.'"

"Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatments towards me during your basketball season. Now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'????," Megan added.

picture credit: Megan Thee Stallion/ Instagram
picture credit: Megan Thee Stallion/ Instagram 

The 31-year-old concluded her statement, noting, "B--ch I need a REAL break after this one... bye y'all."

Following the accusation, Megan confirmed her single status to Page Six, as she shared that she is now prioritising her peace.

"I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward," she said.

Megan added, "I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity."

Notably, Meghan and Klay first sparked romance speculations in July after fans caught the player in the background of one of her social media posts.

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