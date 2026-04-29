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FDA recalls French Broad chocolates sold in THESE states

The chocolates include “undeclared walnuts" that may be perilous for people with walnuts sensitivity

FDA recalls French Broad chocolates sold in THESE states
FDA recalls French Broad chocolates sold in THESE states

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall notice for French Broad Chocolates PBC's Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbon Collection.

The recall is particularly for its six-, 12-, and 24-piece boxes, as per the FDA notice.

The affected lot number of the recalled products includes 260414 and 260417.

Reason behind French board chocolates recall

The chocolates include “undeclared walnuts" that may be perilous for people with walnuts sensitivity.

The company stated, "The Walnut Fudge bonbon, which contains walnuts, is incorrectly identified in the printed tasting notes included with the product. The Walnut Fudge and Peach Cobbler bonbons are switched in the guide, which means a consumer relying on the printed materials could mistakenly consume a nut-containing piece."

The affected chocolates were distributed between April 14 and April 20, 2026, were sold in French Broad Chocolates retail stores, located in Asheville, North Carolina, and online at frenchbroadchocolates.com, serving 40 states and the District of Columbia.

FDA recalls French Broad chocolates sold in THESE states

The recall has been issued to some states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts,Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota,, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and more.

Fortunately, no illnesses have been reported yet.

For those who have already bought the chocolate with a tree nut allergy are "urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, or they may discard the product."

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