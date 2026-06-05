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Jill Biden recalls ‘frosty’ inauguration ride with Melania Trump in new memoir

The journey to the Capitol was inherently tense, says Jill Biden

Jill Biden recalls ‘frosty’ inauguration ride with Melania Trump in new memoir
Jill Biden recalls ‘frosty’ inauguration ride with Melania Trump in new memoir

In her released memoir, A View from the East Wing, former First Lady Jill Biden reveals that her limousine ride with Melania Trump during the 2025 inauguration was a deeply uncomfortable and “frosty” experience.

Biden notes that the journey to the Capitol was inherently tense, as the two women had very little prior relationship.

To help ease the atmosphere, John Bessler, who was tasked with accompanying them tried to make conversation but Melania Trump remained distant.

When asked about her son Barron’s education, Melania provided a brief, one-word response: “NYU.”

According to Biden, Melania consistently steered every attempt at deeper conversation back to the weather.


Biden writes, “Melania kept trying to switch the topic to the weather” which eventually led her to adopt a similar approach to keep the peace.

Biden suggests that the tension stemmed from Melania’s belief that Joe Biden was personally responsible for the FBI’s 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago.

While acknowledging this, Biden expressed empathy, stating, “I knew how distressing it was to have agents rummage through your underwear drawer.”

Ultimately, the ride highlighted the stark divide between the two political families during the transition of power.

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