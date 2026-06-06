Kensington Palace shares key update on Prince William’s big celebrations

Prince William joined celebrations in Scotland to mark the 125th anniversary of the Royal Navy Submarine Service, paying tribute to generations of submariners and their contribution to the nation's defence.
The Prince of Wales, known in Scotland as the Duke of Rothesay and Commodore-in-Chief of the Submarine Service, visited HM Naval Base Clyde in Faslane to mark 125 years of the Royal Navy Submarine Service.
He was welcomed by senior naval figures, including Rear Admiral Andy Perks, Commodore Ben Haskins, and Naval Base Commander Commodore Sharon Malkin.
The facility is the main base for the Royal Navy’s submarine operations.
Kensington Palace shared a snippet of celebration on social media, accompanied with a caption, “An insightful visit to Faslane, spending time with service personnel, touring a Vanguard-class submarine and meeting with their LGBTQ+ Network.”
The palace added, “Thank you to everyone who serves in the Submarine Service - and to their families for their unwavering support. Proud to be Commodore-in-Chief of the Submarine Service.”
During his visit on a Vanguard-class submarine, part of the UK’s nuclear deterrent force, the Prince presented Gold Submariner’s Dolphin insignia to newly qualified crew.
Prince William also interacted with female submariners in order to get more about the experiences and welfare of women serving in the armed forces.