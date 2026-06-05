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Google's Pixel Studio set to shut down soon with new update

Google is set to end its short-lived run as a dedicated AI image generation tool for Pixel users

Googles Pixel Studio set to shut down soon with new update
Google's Pixel Studio set to shut down soon with new update

In a shocking development, Google has announced to shut down its Pixel Studio app with a new update, ending its short-lived run as a dedicated AI image generation tool for Pixel users.

The decision comes less than two years after the app was initially released on the Pixel 9 series.

A prominent button redirects users to the Gemini app on the Play Store, where Google recommends using its newer AI tools, including Nano Banana, for image and animation generation.

The recently launched Pixel Studio v2.3 disables the app’s core feature entirely. Rather than enabling users to create photos and stickers via prompts, the app now displays a message directing users to open Gemini.

Googles Pixel Studio set to shut down soon with new update

A prominent button redirects users to the Gemini app on the Play Store, where Google advises using its latest AI tools, such as Nano Banana, for image and animation generation.

Pixel Studio originally allowed users to create AI-generated images, edit visuals using prompts, and build a personal library of creations.

Over time, Google expanded its features with Gboard integration, people generation tools, and generative editing capabilities. However, the company gradually scaled back features recently ahead of removing it altogether.

With the shutdown, existing creations remain accessible, but users can no longer create new content inside the app.

The update is gradually launching, so if you haven’t still received the update then there is nothing to worry about.

Google is consolidating its AI image generation features under the Gemini ecosystem, signaling a shift away from standalone tools toward a unified AI platform.

The move reflects the company’s broader strategy of integrating generative AI across its core services rather than maintaining separate experimental apps.

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