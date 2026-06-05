US senate passes $70 billion funds for immigration agencies

The US Senate has approved over $70 billion in funding for immigration crackdowns, ending a partial government shutdown.
As reported by the BBC, the significant fund would support agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol, for remainder of the Trump administration.
The funding is headed to the House of Representatives for vote and if approved, will be signed by President Trump.
The 52-to-47 vote on Friday passed with no Democratic support, with one Republican, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, joining the Democrats to reject the bill, in a voting session that ended at 5 a.m.
Democrats brought up a series of unsuccessful amendments seeking to limit Trump's $1.8 billion "anti-weaponisation fund", pushing the final vote into the early morning.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had said on Tuesday that plans for the fund were being dropped; however, Trump later said that the idea was not completely scrapped.
Democrats had refused to support funding earlier this year for ICE or Customs and Border Protection (CBP) following two deadly shootings in Minnesota involving federal immigration officers, leading to the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Friday's vote used a procedure allowing lawmakers to pass spending-related matters with a simple majority.
During the 18-hour-long process known as a "vote-a-rama", senators could propose changes to the bill, and Democrats sought to add provisions unrelated to immigration.
Many of the amendments focused on Trump's $1.8 billion fund, which would compensate those allegedly harmed by government overreach but critics condemned as a slush fund for Trump's allies.
Earlier this week, senators had agreed to remove $1 billion in funding for Trump's new White House ballroom.