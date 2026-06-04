John Bolton reaches plea deal in national security information case

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Ex-Trump advisor, has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors over the mishandling of sensitive national security information.
As per sources familiar to the issue, Bolton intends to pleading guilty to one felony count of illegally retaining sensitive national security information and has agreed to pay a fine of more than $2 million.
The deal stems from accusations that Bolton kept diary-like records with sensitive information from his time in the first Trump administration.
While prosecutors previously charged him with several counts of transmitting national defense information.
A report suggested the plea deal covers only the retention of sensitive information in his personal papers.
Allegations that he shared classified information via personal email accounts are not included in the expected guilty plea.
A conviction on the felony count could carry a prison sentence ranging from zero to 60 months, via a significant financial penalty may assist Bolton avoid incarceration. A court hearing is now slated for June 26.
The case stems from an FBI investigation launched after suspected Iranian hackers breached Bolton’s email account, leading investigators to find diary entries containing highly sensitive information.
A subsequent search of his Maryland home uncovered documents marked classified.
The plea deal places Bolton among several high-profile officials accused of mishandling classified information, drawing comparisons to former CIA Director David Petraeus, who pleaded guilty to a similar offense in 2015 and received probation and a fine instead of prison time.