Donald Trump Jr, Bettina Anderson’s wedding paused after lavish bridal shower

Donald Trump Jr and Bettina Anderson’s wedding hit with a delay after a lavish Mar-a-Lago bridal shower.
According to News Meaww, as the intensifying missile standoff between the United States and Iran disrupts global oil flows and the economy, its ripple effects are now spilling into the personal sphere of Trump Jr.
Just two weeks after his fiancée, Anderson's, bridal shower at Mar-a-Lago, insiders told the Daily Mail that their wedding date is being put on hold until his father's, Donald Trump, war with Iran is over.
The 47-year-old First Son became engaged to the Palm Beach socialite, 37, in December 2025, just a few months after he parted ways with former lover Kimberly Guilfoyle, bringing an end to their six-year relationship and extended engagement.
Sources revealed that the toll of escalating war is to such an extent that the Trump family is weighing a scaled-down, intimate ceremony at the White House, timed carefully amid the unfolding crisis.
“They will celebrate at the due time, at the White House. But you know they're waiting for the right moment because of what's happening in the world. They want to wait until that settles,” the tipster said.
When asked if the wedding would be delayed till the tension between Iran and the US eases, the source suggested that it could be the case, adding, “That is what I believe is happening.”
“They're waiting, and so they may have a very, very intimate, extremely intimate celebration at the White House, just family members. But still, when it's appropriate. And at the moment it's not appropriate. If everything sorts itself out, and it's a good time to do it. But not right now,” the insider continued.
This came just a few days after Anderson’s extravaganza bridal shower was staged at Mar-a-Lago with an “Enchanted Garden” theme, drawing 60 to 100 guests from Palm Beach society and political circles.
The shower brought together Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Ivanka's daughter Arabella, and Marla Maples, but First Lady Melania, was missing at the scene.