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Nick Fuentes India visit spark outrage: Netizens demand visa cancellation

Netizens demand visa ban for Nick Fuentes over his previous racist remarks

Nick Fuentes India visit spark outrage: Netizens demand visa cancellation
Nick Fuentes India visit spark outrage: Netizens demand visa cancellation

Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes is facing a massive wave of anger in India after news broke of his planned visit.

The controversy began when his associate, Keith Woods, posted a picture on X showing the pair standing at an Indian ghat with the caption “Season 2.”

Indian netizens quickly mobilized calling for the government to cancel their visas and block their entry.

Public outage stems from Fuentes’ history of racist remarks. Critics argue he is coming only to create “poverty porn” and mock the country.

Netizens demand visa ban for Nick Fuentes over his previous racist remarks
Netizens demand visa ban for Nick Fuentes over his previous racist remarks

One viral post claimed, “These anti-India extremists should not be allowed into the country, they are here with the sole aim of dehumanizing Indians.”

Many users are worried that Fuentes will follow the trend of “content farming” to portray India as backward for views.

The backlash is fueled by Fuentes’ past statements including his demand for a total ban on Indian immigration and his demand for politicians Vivek Ramaswamy to “go back to India.”

Another netizen warned, “There must be no free speech or monetization at the expense of India and Indians for foreigners.”

While some call for official deportation, other are demanding the government take a stand against influencers who use Indian culture for racist propaganda.

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