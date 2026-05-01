Louisville Zoo evacuated after bomb threat report: Here's what happened

Louisville Zoo was given an all-clear by authorities after it was evacuated on Friday due to a reported safety threat.
In a 9:34 a.m. Facebook post on Friday, May 1, zoo officials said that there was a reported bomb threat and anyone at the zoo was to "proceed to Joe Creason Park". All animals were secured.
On their official social media page, the alert read, "Due to a safety threat, the zoo is being evacuated. If you are at the zoo, proceed to Joe Creason Park."
"We will share more updates as we have them. Thank you for your understanding," the statement added.
Minutes later, it issued an update, reading, "The safety concern at the zoo has been addressed and the Zoo is now safe to reenter."
The zoo is typically open to the public at around 10 a.m. each day; however, it also hosts a free walking club from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
A rep for the Louisville Zoo shared that there were about 250 people in the area at the time of the threat, including staff, zoo keepers and patrons.
A MetroSafe spokesperson told The Courier Journal that Louisville Metro Police officers were at the scene.
"We haven't detected anything at this stage," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell noted.
As per the zoo officials, the facility will reopen at 11 a.m.