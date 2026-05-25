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Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s unusual post-divorce dynamic resurfaces in new claims

Sarah Ferguson and Andrew's relationship under spotlight after new shocking claims

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s unusual post-divorce dynamic resurfaces in new claims
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s unusual post-divorce dynamic resurfaces in new claims

A new account has surfaced claiming to reveal an astonishing private moment involving Sarah Ferguson and a phone call from Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

As per Mirror UK, a royal author recalled their unusual dynamic persisting long after their separation, despite divorcing in 1996, the disgraced royal have maintained a close relationship.

“I remember on one occasion a long time ago I was with her and [Andrew] rang up and she stood up and said, ‘Hello husband’," Ingrid Seward said.

Seward went on to say, "He wasn’t really her husband at that point as they had separated, but that’s how they’ve always seen each other.”

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew’s unusual post-divorce dynamic resurfaces in new claims

The author mentioned, “I think she is in contact with Andrew, because she's a kind person and I don’t think she’d want to leave him high and dry," she said. "And also, he is the father of her children.”

Seward added, “And to him, she's the mother of the children. He's always seen her like that. He always saw her as the mother of his children and therefore she was the most important woman in his life, so of course she's in contact with him.”

The author suggested that Ferguson may be acting as a go-between for Andrew and their daughters, noting that Princess Beatrice has remained closer to him than Princess Eugenie.

Notably, the former Duchess of York has remained largely out of the public eye following renewed scrutiny linked to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, with ongoing speculation about her whereabouts and future plans.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband Andrew would be further investigated over ­misconduct in public office following the revelations about his dealings with Epstein. 

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