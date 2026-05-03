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Iran lays out 14 demands via Pakistan in response to US proposal to end war

Iran submits conditions for ending war, including asset unfreeze and blockade lift

Iran lays out 14 demands in response to US proposal to end war
Iran lays out 14 demands in response to US proposal to end war 

Iran has submitted a 14-point response to a US proposal on ending the war through a Pakistani intermediary.

According to TRT World, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, May 2, hat the Iranian reply addresses a nine-point US proposal and focuses on "ending the war."

As per the report, Washington had proposed a two-month ceasefire, while Tehran stressed that issues should be resolved within 30 days and that efforts should focus on ending the war rather than extending a truce.

The news agency said Iran's proposal includes provisions such as guarantees against military action, withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran, lifting the naval blockade and sanctions, unfreezing Iranian assets, payment of compensation and ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

It added that the proposal also includes a framework related to the Strait of Hormuz, the vital route for global oil and gas that has remained blocked since the conflict began on February 28.

The US previously presented Iran with a 15-point framework demanding, among other things, the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear program.

Trump had told reporters on Friday that he was unimpressed with Iran's proposal thus far.

"They want to make a deal, I'm not satisfied with it, so we'll see what happens," he said Friday.

Pakistan mediated a ceasefire between the United States and Iran in early April, arranged peace talks in Islamabad.



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