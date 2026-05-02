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Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany

Stranded humpback whale ‘Timmy’ rescued and returned to the ocean after weeks of effort

Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany
Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany

Humpback whale “Timmy” finally returned to wild after weeks of rescue and return efforts.

According to NBC News, a rescue team on Saturday, May 2, released humpback whale in the North Sea that had been stranded in shallow waters near Germany since March.

Nicknamed Timmy by German media, the whale was spotted swimming near Germany's Baltic Sea coast on March 3, far from its natural habitat in the Atlantic Ocean.

The mammal's health deteriorated as it became repeatedly stranded in shallow waters near the coastal city of Wismar, and unsuccessful efforts to coax it toward deeper seas were livestreamed across the globe.

The environment minister for Germany's Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state gave the green light for the attempt to save the whale, proposed by a private initiative, despite some warnings from the scientific community that it may be too much for the animal.

Jens Schwarck, a member of the private initiative who was on site, said the whale was released around 9 am local time.

The German news agency dpa reported that the whale was released 70 kilometers (about 45 miles) from the coast of Skagen, Denmark.

Drone footage showed a whale swimming and spouting water near the barge, though it was not immediately confirmed that the animal was indeed Timmy.

A debate emerged about whether to let the whale die in peace or try to assist its return to the Atlantic Ocean.

Activists staged protests on the beach in Wismar calling for its liberation, while others have supported new ideas about how the whale could be transported.

Some scientists believe the whale had searched for shallow waters because it was weak and needed rest. The veterinarians of the private initiative, however, considered the animal fit for transport.



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