Shakira set to perform free Copacabana concert in Rio after crew member's death 

Shakira will deliver her first performance at a free Copacabana concert a few days after the killing of a crew member.
The Latin popstar will commence her mega-show on Rio’s famed Copacabana beach, where nearly two million people are expected to attend the gig on Saturday, May 2nd.
In an interview with Brazil’s TV Globo, Shakira described performing on the beach as a lifelong dream, as she followed in the footsteps of her legendary fellow musicians, Madonna and Lady Gaga.
"For me, it’s a dream. I always dreamed of singing on this beach, because I think it’s a magical place," the 49-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer noted.
For those new in the room, before the La La La crooner Madonna delivered a large-scale concert in 2024, while Lady Gaga gathered a crowd last year.
However, Shakira's concert is part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, named after her 2024 album.
The Whenever, Wherever singer kicked off her world music tour on February 11th, 2025, and will conclude in October of this year.
Shakira’s Copacabana performance will mark her first after one of her crew members was killed after his lower limbs were crushed "in a lifting system" while helping others to assemble the stage for the musician’s performance.
The incident took place last week, which left the singer extremely saddened.