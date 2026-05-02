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Pentagon gains greater control over AI systems with Google, OpenAI deal

United States Department of Defense expands AI deals with eight leading firms

Pentagon gains greater control over AI systems with Google, OpenAI deal
Pentagon gains greater control over AI systems with Google, OpenAI deal

The Pentagon signed agreements with leading technology companies for expanded use of advanced artificial intelligence tools on classified military networks.

According to Emerge, the US Department of Defense said on Friday, May 1, that it has entered agreements with eight technology firms, including SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, Nvidia, Reflection, Microsoft, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services.

As per the announcement, the systems will run at Impact Level 6 and Impact Level 7, Department of Defense security standards for classified data, with IL6 covering secret-level information and IL7 used for more sensitive intelligence systems designed to handle highly restricted national security data.

The AI must operate on tightly controlled infrastructure with strict access controls, network isolation, and clearance requirements.

“These agreements accelerate the transformation toward establishing the United States military as an AI-first fighting force and will strengthen our warfighters' ability to maintain decision superiority across all domains of warfare,” the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon said the agreements build on existing federal investment in these companies, which already hold contracts across cloud computing, data infrastructure, and AI.

The announcement did not disclose the value of the contracts. 

However, in its 2026 budget request, the Department of Defense said it is seeking a total of $961.6 billion, including $33.7 billion earmarked for science and technology and autonomous systems.



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