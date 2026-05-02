News
News

Melania Trump urges caution, pushes Donald Trump to cancel WHCD after shooting

Melania Trump advised postponing White House Correspondents’ Dinner following shooting

Melania Trump urges caution, pushes Donald Trump to cancel WHCD after shooting
Melania Trump urges caution, pushes Donald Trump to cancel WHCD after shooting

After gunshots rang out during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, first lady Melania Trump realized very quickly that the show could not go on.

According to PEOPLE, Marc Beckman, the exclusive senior adviser to the first lady, tells outlet days after the shooting that Melania was "calm, decisive, and in full control" when chaos broke out in the Washington Hilton ballroom and armed guards responded to the threat.

Melania and other "key officials" in the Trump administration were led to a secure room within the hotel to regroup, Beckman says.

The conversation quickly shifted to what they should do next, as 2,600 confused guests remained in the ballroom hiding under tables and awaiting instructions.

Beckman says Melania believed "the right thing to do" in order to ensure everyone's safety was to pump the brakes on the dinner and "regroup" at a future date.

"And she was advocating within the room for that type of a stance," he adds.

It's unclear how long the deliberation on how to proceed lasted, but at one point at least, it appears Melania's perspective wasn't unanimous.

The first person to formally update the dinner guests about the shooting was White House Correspondents' Association president Weijia Jiang, who took the stage several minutes after the commotion to announce that the program would soon resume as planned.

Pentagon gains greater control over AI systems with Google, OpenAI deal
Pentagon gains greater control over AI systems with Google, OpenAI deal
Torrential rain hits Northeast Brazil, six dead and thousands displaced
Torrential rain hits Northeast Brazil, six dead and thousands displaced
Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany
Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany
US-Iran diplomacy at risk as Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon
US-Iran diplomacy at risk as Israeli strikes intensify in Lebanon
Spirit Airlines CEO makes shocking admission after shutting down operations
Spirit Airlines CEO makes shocking admission after shutting down operations
NATO breaks silence after US plan to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany
NATO breaks silence after US plan to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany
Trump administration immigration crackdown faces setback after court order
Trump administration immigration crackdown faces setback after court order
Spirit Airlines shuts down operations after 34 years following failed bailout
Spirit Airlines shuts down operations after 34 years following failed bailout
Trump to hike EU car tariffs to 25%: End of Turnberry Agreement?
Trump to hike EU car tariffs to 25%: End of Turnberry Agreement?
Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight
Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower 2026: When and how to watch the peak tonight
Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning: 4 feet of snow to slam I-80 & Hwy 50
Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning: 4 feet of snow to slam I-80 & Hwy 50
Cessna 421C: Five dead in high-speed plane crash near Austin
Cessna 421C: Five dead in high-speed plane crash near Austin

Popular News

Volleyball Legends codes for May 2026 to enhance capabilities

Volleyball Legends codes for May 2026 to enhance capabilities
29 minutes ago
Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris claims first Sprint win of season in Miami ahead of Oscar Piastri
2 hours ago
Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany

Humpback whale ‘Timmy’ returns to North Sea after weeks stranded off Germany
2 hours ago