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Trump hints at rejecting new Iran peace proposal: Not ‘paid big enough price’

Iran-US peace efforts face new uncertainty after Trump casts doubt on proposal

Trump hints at rejecting new Iran peace proposal: Not ‘paid big enough price’
Trump hints at rejecting new Iran peace proposal: Not ‘paid big enough price’

Donald Trump said he was going to review a new peace proposal from Iran but cast doubt over its prospects.

According to The Guardian, US President Donald Trump on Saturday, May 2, suggested that he might not accept Iran’s new proposal that it still under review, saying Iran had not yet “paid a big enough price”.

Two semiofficial Iranian news outlets, Tasnim and Fars, believed to be close to Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said Iran had sent the US a new 14-point proposal via Pakistan.

Trump said of the proposal on Saturday, before boarding Air Force One, “I’ll let you know about it later. They’re going to give me the exact wording now”.

Shortly after speaking to reporters, Trump posted on social media about the new proposal.

He wrote, “I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.”

Trump hints at rejecting new Iran peace proposal: Not ‘paid big enough price’

Trump rejected a previous Iranian proposal this week. However a ceasefire in the war, launched by the United States and Israel in late February, has been in effect since 8 April, with one failed round of peace talks having taken place in Pakistan.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi told diplomats in Tehran “the ball is in the United States’ court to choose the path of diplomacy or the continuation of a confrontational approach,” adding that Iran was “prepared for both paths.”

Iranian media said Tehran’s latest 14-point proposal included the withdrawal of US forces from areas surrounding Iran, lifting the US blockade on the strait of Hormuz, releasing Iran’s frozen assets, payment of compensation, lifting sanctions and ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, as well as a new control mechanism for the strait.

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