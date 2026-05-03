Meta faces New Mexico lawsuit over child safety failures, platform design

Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta hit with lawsuit in New Mexico over child safety lapses.
According to Reuters, a trial beginning in New Mexico on Monday, May 4, could prompt a judge to order sweeping changes to how Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp operate, opens new tab has warned could force it to withdraw from the state.
The case, which will be tried before a judge in Santa Fe, was filed by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, a Democrat, accusing the social media giant of designing its products to addict young users and failing to protect children from sexual exploitation on its platforms.
The trail will look whether Meta’s platforms have created a “public nuisance” under New Mexico law. That finding would allow the judge to order wide‑ranging remedies aimed at curbing alleged harms to young users.
The case is being closely watched as states, municipalities and school districts across the country pursue similar claims seeking to force changes at the industry level.
Monday's trial marks the second phase of New Mexico's lawsuit.
A jury in March found Meta violated the state’s consumer protection law by misrepresenting the safety of Facebook and Instagram for young users. It ordered the company to pay $375 million in damages.