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Trump signals ‘very positive’ Iran talks as Project Freedom begins in Strait of Hormuz

Trump recently rejected a 14-point peace proposal from Tehran

Trump signals ‘very positive’ Iran talks as Project Freedom begins in Strait of Hormuz
Trump signals ‘very positive’ Iran talks as Project Freedom begins in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that the United States is holding “very positive discussions” with Iran, hinting at a potential breakthrough to end the ongoing regional conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, the President expressed optimism about the back-channel negotiations noting:

“I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all.”

Despite this upbeat tone, the situation remains delicate.


Trump recently rejected a 14-point peace proposal from Tehran claiming the Iranian government has “not yet paid a big enough price” for its actions.

To address the immediate maritime crisis, he announced “Project Freedom” a mission starting Monday to escort merchant ships trapped in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump described this move as a “humanitarian gesture” adding “we will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait.”

However, he issued a stern warning that any interference with the operation “will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”

While Iran is currently reviewing the latest U.S. response, military leaders in Tehran have warned that any American interference in the waterway would be seen as a breach of the current ceasefire.

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